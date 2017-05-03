Teen Career Day matches students with professionals

28 freshman students from Quincy Junior High and Quincy Notre Dame attended the Noon Rotary Club Tuesday for the 23rd annual Teen Career Day. After the meeting, 25 Rotarians took the students to their work places for a hands-on glimpse at possible future careers.

Club members were matched with students who had an interest in that Rotarian's profession.

"To respect, and just to have a feel for the career or the profession, and find out what schooling's required," Rotary Club Teen Career Day Chairperson J.T. Dozier said. "They also may find out that this is not the career they thought it was. Maybe they do not want to have that career."

Students got to learn about architecture, law, medicine, physical therapy, education and mortuary science.