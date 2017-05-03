Tuesday's Area Scores - May 2

Ben Schroeder drove in a run and got the final out in Quincy High's 3-0 win over QND.

**High School Baseball**



Quincy High: 3

QND: 0

Derek Green: 2 RBI's

Ben Schroeder: RBI

Jack Lucey/Drake Green/Ben Schroeder: combine for shutout



Griggsville-Perry: 1

Unity: 8

Brodie Dunker: 2 hits, 3 RBI's

Jarret Dunker: 3 hits



Greenfield: 1

Brown County: 22

Keaton Wort: 3-4, HR, 5 RBI's

Carter Lewis: 3-3, 4 RBI's



Beardstown: 5

Pittsfield: 3

(10 Innings)

Alex Wiltfong: ND, 7 IP, 0 ER (2 RBI's)



Illini West: 22

Southeastern: 0

Kennedy Gooding: Grand slam, 6 RBI's (combined with Jackson Porter for no-hitter)



Havana: 5

Rushville/Industry: 6

Manny Garcia: RBI



Palmyra: 16

Hannibal: 6

Peyton Plunkett: HR, 4 RBI's

Nolan Wosman: 3 RBI's



South Shelby: 0

Highland: 20

Derek Howes: 3-4, 3 RBI's



Schuyler County: 5

Scotland County: 15

Will Fromm: 4-4, 2 HR's, 7 RBI's (WP in relief)



Clopton: 2

Bowling Green: 4





**High School Soccer, Girls**



United Township: 0

Quincy High: 3

Sierra Woodard: 2 goals

Michaela Cowman: shutout

Blue Devils: clinch WB6 championship (did not give up a goal in five conference matches)



Fort Madison: 2

Mediapolis: 0





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Holy Trinity: 4

Highland (Riverside): 1

Nick Pothitakis: Hat trick





**High School Golf, Boys**



*Class 2 District 6 Tournament*

1) Father Tolton: 332

2) Palmyra: 336

*both teams advance to sectional*



-- Top Palmyra golfers

T-2) Lane Hammond: 78

T-4) Laithan Sublette: 79

T-6) Noah Wilson: 82



-- Area Sectional qualifiers

Drew Klocke (Highland)

Blake Elsberry (Monroe City)

Jesse Stewart (Highland)





**High School Softball**



Unity: 3

Payson: 2

Addison Miller: go-ahead 2-run double in 7th



Greenfield: 3

Brown County: 6

Bre Gooding/Hailey Alsup: 2 RBI's each





**High School Track and Field**



(Lewis & Clark Conference Meet)

-- Salisbury (girls) and Knox County (boys) win team titles



*Area Conference champs*

Noah Talton (Knox County): 100M/400M

Hunter Klocke (Knox County): 200M

Tyler Staples (Paris): 1600M

Logan Miller (Knox County): Shot Put

Brett Miller (Paris): Long Jump

Alyssa Francis (Paris): 3200M



(EMO Meet)

-- Bowling Green (boys and girls) wins team titles





**College Golf, Men's**



(Summit League Championship)

1) South Dakota State: 877

8) Western Illinois: 898



*Top WIU Individual*

T-4) Drew Eaton: 217 (66, -6 in final round)



(HAAC Championship)

1) Grand View: 881

4) Culver-Stockton: 901



*Top C-SC Individual*

T-4) Hunter Baggett: 222





**College Baseball**



Iowa: 5

Western Illinois: 7

Johnathan Fleek: 3-5, 3 RBI's

Leathernecks: (17-23)



Illinois Central: 5

John Wood: 13

(Game 1)

Noah Lynch: 3-3, 5 RBI's

Kaleb Bradshaw: 3-run double



Illinois Central: 5

John Wood: 6

(Game 2)

Blazers win on walk-off wild pitch

Dylan Chisholm: WP in relief





**College Softball**



John Wood: 4

Spoon River: 7

(Game 1)



John Wood: 7

Spoon River: 2

(Game 2)