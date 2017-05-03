Tuesday's Area Scores - May 2

**High School Baseball**
Quincy High: 3
QND: 0
Derek Green: 2 RBI's
Ben Schroeder: RBI
Jack Lucey/Drake Green/Ben Schroeder: combine for shutout
Griggsville-Perry: 1
Unity: 8
Brodie Dunker: 2 hits, 3 RBI's
Jarret Dunker: 3 hits
Greenfield: 1
Brown County: 22
Keaton Wort: 3-4, HR, 5 RBI's
Carter Lewis: 3-3, 4 RBI's
Beardstown: 5
Pittsfield: 3
(10 Innings)
Alex Wiltfong: ND, 7 IP, 0 ER (2 RBI's)
Illini West: 22
Southeastern: 0
Kennedy Gooding: Grand slam, 6 RBI's (combined with Jackson Porter for no-hitter)
Havana: 5
Rushville/Industry: 6
Manny Garcia: RBI
Palmyra: 16
Hannibal: 6
Peyton Plunkett: HR, 4 RBI's
Nolan Wosman: 3 RBI's
South Shelby: 0
Highland: 20
Derek Howes: 3-4, 3 RBI's
Schuyler County: 5
Scotland County: 15
Will Fromm: 4-4, 2 HR's, 7 RBI's (WP in relief)
Clopton: 2
Bowling Green: 4
**High School Soccer, Girls**
United Township: 0
Quincy High: 3
Sierra Woodard: 2 goals
Michaela Cowman: shutout
Blue Devils: clinch WB6 championship (did not give up a goal in five conference matches)
Fort Madison: 2
Mediapolis: 0
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Holy Trinity: 4
Highland (Riverside): 1
Nick Pothitakis: Hat trick
**High School Golf, Boys**
*Class 2 District 6 Tournament*
1) Father Tolton: 332
2) Palmyra: 336
*both teams advance to sectional*
-- Top Palmyra golfers
T-2) Lane Hammond: 78
T-4) Laithan Sublette: 79
T-6) Noah Wilson: 82
-- Area Sectional qualifiers
Drew Klocke (Highland)
Blake Elsberry (Monroe City)
Jesse Stewart (Highland)
**High School Softball**
Unity: 3
Payson: 2
Addison Miller: go-ahead 2-run double in 7th
Greenfield: 3
Brown County: 6
Bre Gooding/Hailey Alsup: 2 RBI's each
**High School Track and Field**
(Lewis & Clark Conference Meet)
-- Salisbury (girls) and Knox County (boys) win team titles
*Area Conference champs*
Noah Talton (Knox County): 100M/400M
Hunter Klocke (Knox County): 200M
Tyler Staples (Paris): 1600M
Logan Miller (Knox County): Shot Put
Brett Miller (Paris): Long Jump
Alyssa Francis (Paris): 3200M
(EMO Meet)
-- Bowling Green (boys and girls) wins team titles
**College Golf, Men's**
(Summit League Championship)
1) South Dakota State: 877
8) Western Illinois: 898
*Top WIU Individual*
T-4) Drew Eaton: 217 (66, -6 in final round)
(HAAC Championship)
1) Grand View: 881
4) Culver-Stockton: 901
*Top C-SC Individual*
T-4) Hunter Baggett: 222
**College Baseball**
Iowa: 5
Western Illinois: 7
Johnathan Fleek: 3-5, 3 RBI's
Leathernecks: (17-23)
Illinois Central: 5
John Wood: 13
(Game 1)
Noah Lynch: 3-3, 5 RBI's
Kaleb Bradshaw: 3-run double
Illinois Central: 5
John Wood: 6
(Game 2)
Blazers win on walk-off wild pitch
Dylan Chisholm: WP in relief
**College Softball**
John Wood: 4
Spoon River: 7
(Game 1)
John Wood: 7
Spoon River: 2
(Game 2)
