Tuesday's Area Scores - May 2

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Ben Schroeder drove in a run and got the final out in Quincy High's 3-0 win over QND. Ben Schroeder drove in a run and got the final out in Quincy High's 3-0 win over QND.

**High School Baseball**

Quincy High: 3
QND: 0
Derek Green: 2 RBI's
Ben Schroeder: RBI
Jack Lucey/Drake Green/Ben Schroeder: combine for shutout

Griggsville-Perry: 1
Unity: 8
Brodie Dunker: 2 hits, 3 RBI's
Jarret Dunker: 3 hits

Greenfield: 1
Brown County: 22
Keaton Wort: 3-4, HR, 5 RBI's
Carter Lewis: 3-3, 4 RBI's

Beardstown: 5
Pittsfield: 3
(10 Innings)
Alex Wiltfong: ND, 7 IP, 0 ER (2 RBI's)

Illini West: 22
Southeastern: 0
Kennedy Gooding: Grand slam, 6 RBI's (combined with Jackson Porter for no-hitter)

Havana: 5
Rushville/Industry: 6
Manny Garcia: RBI

Palmyra: 16
Hannibal: 6
Peyton Plunkett: HR, 4 RBI's
Nolan Wosman: 3 RBI's

South Shelby: 0
Highland: 20
Derek Howes: 3-4, 3 RBI's

Schuyler County: 5
Scotland County: 15
Will Fromm: 4-4, 2 HR's, 7 RBI's (WP in relief)

Clopton: 2
Bowling Green: 4


**High School Soccer, Girls**

United Township: 0
Quincy High: 3
Sierra Woodard: 2 goals
Michaela Cowman: shutout
Blue Devils: clinch WB6 championship (did not give up a goal in five conference matches)

Fort Madison: 2
Mediapolis: 0


**High School Soccer, Boys**

Holy Trinity: 4
Highland (Riverside): 1
Nick Pothitakis: Hat trick


**High School Golf, Boys**

*Class 2 District 6 Tournament*
1) Father Tolton: 332
2) Palmyra: 336
*both teams advance to sectional*

-- Top Palmyra golfers
T-2) Lane Hammond: 78
T-4) Laithan Sublette: 79
T-6) Noah Wilson: 82

-- Area Sectional qualifiers
Drew Klocke (Highland)
Blake Elsberry (Monroe City)
Jesse Stewart (Highland)


**High School Softball**

Unity: 3
Payson: 2
Addison Miller: go-ahead 2-run double in 7th

Greenfield: 3
Brown County: 6
Bre Gooding/Hailey Alsup: 2 RBI's each


**High School Track and Field**

(Lewis & Clark Conference Meet)
-- Salisbury (girls) and Knox County (boys) win team titles

*Area Conference champs*
Noah Talton (Knox County): 100M/400M
Hunter Klocke (Knox County): 200M
Tyler Staples (Paris): 1600M
Logan Miller (Knox County): Shot Put
Brett Miller (Paris): Long Jump
Alyssa Francis (Paris): 3200M

(EMO Meet)
-- Bowling Green (boys and girls) wins team titles


**College Golf, Men's**

(Summit League Championship)
1) South Dakota State: 877
8) Western Illinois: 898

*Top WIU Individual*
T-4) Drew Eaton: 217 (66, -6 in final round)

(HAAC Championship)
1) Grand View: 881
4) Culver-Stockton: 901

*Top C-SC Individual*
T-4) Hunter Baggett: 222


**College Baseball**

Iowa: 5
Western Illinois: 7
Johnathan Fleek: 3-5, 3 RBI's
Leathernecks: (17-23)

Illinois Central: 5
John Wood: 13
(Game 1)
Noah Lynch: 3-3, 5 RBI's
Kaleb Bradshaw: 3-run double

Illinois Central: 5
John Wood: 6
(Game 2)
Blazers win on walk-off wild pitch
Dylan Chisholm: WP in relief


**College Softball**

John Wood: 4
Spoon River: 7
(Game 1)

John Wood: 7
Spoon River: 2
(Game 2)

