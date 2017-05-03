Doctor advises avoiding flood areas

While it may be tempting to go into a flood zone to retrieve belongings or begin the clean-up process, local health experts point out the dangers of walking or swimming through flooded areas.

Doctor Amy North at SIU School of Medicine in Quincy said no matter how deep or shallow, there are several health risks when a person is exposed to flood water.

"You can get anything from a simple respiratory infection or cold, to as severe as diarrhea or vomiting," she said. "If you do start to get some symptoms such as diarrhea or cough, (I would advise you) to get checked out a little bit sooner than you would since you were exposed to those conditions."

Doctor North also said if you've been in flood waters you should remove wash your hands and any skin with clean soap and water. Also, pay attention to any cuts or wounds and call a doctor if you notice any redness or swelling.

Doctor North also added that those exposed to flooding should get a tetanus shot.

"If you haven't had a tetanus shot for at least 10 years or if you can't remember the last time you've had a tetanus shot and you don't have a record and you've been exposed to these waters, that would be a good idea" she said.