Pajic resigns at QU; heading to Temple

The Quincy University football team started last season by winning five of its first seven, including a win over an FCS program (Drake) and the Hawks' first-ever win over four-time defending Great Lakes Valley Conference champion, Indianapolis.

It will be the last season for head coach Tom Pajic.

QU announced via a press release Wednesday morning that Pajic has resigned to become the director of player personnel of the football program at Temple University. Pajic coached previously and was a player at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania.

The Hawks went 20-34 with Pajic at the helm, including their first winning season in six years when they went 6-5 in 2014. They went 5-6 last year in his final season.

