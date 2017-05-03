QU announces leadership change

Quincy University announced a significant leadership change Wednesday.

The university announced that Phil Conover will take over as Acting President on May 15. QU said Conover agreed to stay in that position until a new president is hired.

Current President, Robert Gervasi, is stepping down to be the president of Ohio Dominican University.

Conover has been serving as Chief Operating Officer since December. He tasked with helping the university dig out of a $5 million budget hole.

University officials said it could be a year before they have a new president in place.