Sandbags arrive in Pittsfield, river rises more

In anticipation of more rainfall this week, 10,000 empty sandbags were delivered Wednesday morning in Pike County in case they need them to hold back the rising Illinois River.

The sandbags arrived in downtown Pittsfield a little after 9:30 a.m.

Emergency Management Director Josh Martin said the bags would not be put in place right away, but will be on stand by for potential use after the rain.

"Right now I'm collaborating with the National Weather Service," Martin said. "We don't believe it's going to go any higher, mainly because the heavy rain tends to be south of us at this point. And if that system pattern changes, we could see some heavy rain amounts north, which could impact it, but we don't believe much right now."

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday morning that the Illinois River rose about a foot at Valley City over the previous 24 hours.

With more rain expected, Martin also said potential flash flooding is also a concern.