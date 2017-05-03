Beware of Google Docs phishing scam in emails - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Beware of Google Docs phishing scam in emails

If you received an email Wednesday inviting you to open a Google Doc, you're encouraged not to do it. 

There was a Google Docs phishing scam targeting email users all over the country. The emails appear to come from a legitimate Google gmail account and says "'NAME HERE' has invited you to view the following document:" with a link below. 

Google tweet out a message saying the situation was being investigated.

Reports indicate that clicking the link could infect your computer or device with malware. 

