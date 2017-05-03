Robo-calls reported in Lee County, Ia.

28 freshman students from Quincy Junior High and Quincy Notre Dame attended the Noon Rotary Club Tuesday for the 23rd annual Teen Career Day.More >>
A plan to bring more affordable apartments to Fort Madison is moving forward.More >>
Voters have picked a new county attorney in Lee County, Iowa. They also shot down a referendum to build a new county health department in Montrose.More >>
Homeowners and businesses in Scott County, Illinois are scrambling to prepare for flooding later in the week. The Patio at Evandy's Boatel restaurant in Naples, Illinois is partially covered by water.More >>
A new retirement community is coming to the heart of downtown Macomb.More >>
"Hy-Vee" is challenging other local business and organizations to help grow more trees by participating in the Arbor Day Challenge. To plant the seed, Hy-Vee stores gave $1,000 to the Quincy Public School Foundation to help grow trees at the new elementary schools.More >>
The Pike County Sheriff's Office reported a road closure Tuesday because of high water.More >>
Results from Tuesday's special election in Lee County.More >>
Everyone knows severe weather can be very unpredictable and while it's important for people at home to always be prepared, it's also important for companies like Ameren Illinois to as well. Nathan Speckhart has worked for Ameren Illinois as a line crew member for 9 years, and he said he's seen it all.More >>
