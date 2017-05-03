Robo-calls reported in Lee County, Ia.

There have been reports of people receiving robo-style calls to their home and cell phones in Lee County, Iowa, according to a release by the sheriff's office.

The release stated many of the calls are threatening in nature from people claiming to be the IRS.

The calls have been forwarded to the IRS and they are following up on them, according to the release.

The sheriff's office said some of the calls are coming from call centers in another country where the callers are often able to change the number they are calling from using computers to make it appear as if the call is from a local area.

The release encouraged residents to use caution and not give out any personal information over the phone.