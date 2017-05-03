Local students cut hair to donate to sick children

Stylist were at the school to fix hair after getting cut

This is the 4th year Ellington has offered this

The hair is put in a bag and mailed off to be made into a wig

Losing hair can be stressful, but for kids that stress cuts deeper than just aesthetically. Wednesday, dozens of students participated in Cut, Pass and Love, an organization that gives wigs to children that suffer from hair loss.

Children at Ellington Elementary School in Quincy made small sacrifices to make a big difference in the lives of children suffering from hair loss due to medical reasons.

In attendance was third grader Avary Hlubek, she said she always wanted to donate her hair.

“I wanted to make a little girl or boy who doesn't have hair and is sick feel better," said Avary.

She wants to help people like Jennifer Brod. She sufferers from alopecia, an immune condition that causes hair to fall out.

“I was surprised 8 years ago to find a bald spot on my head and from there it went on and filled my head. Now I am completely bald," said Jennifer Brod, Paraeducator at Ellington Elementary School.

Although, the hair is going to other children, she said she's glad students are able to give back.

“It just warms my heart to know that they want to help others that have the same condition," said Brod.

“They are going to feel happy because it won't show the bald spots on their head from the sickness," said Hlubek.

The entire school gathered around to show support for the 23 students and 6 adults making the big chop.

“It's always amazing to me to watch these kids say, let's do this and give so freely. To be able to do that in front of their peers is such an act of bravery," said Erica Kirlin, Paraeducator at Ellington Elementary School.

It usually takes between 6 to 10 ponytails to make a full wig. The ponytails are sent off to an organization called Children With Hair Loss.