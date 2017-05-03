Pike County, Ill. communities prepare as crest predictions rise

The Illinois River in Pike County rose another foot in just a day and with Wednesday's rain, the river is predicted to crest at Valley City at just below 23 feet.

In Pearl, Illinois, the town's pump is hard at work trying to keep water away from homes. In the meantime, help has arrived from the state. Another pump was dropped off Wednesday morning.

Resident Roger Hatcher said the second pump will help keep water away from the gas station in town.

"If the river keeps coming, we'll have to use that pump to keep it out of the Jiffi Stop," Hatcher said. "When the river starts backing in, it backs into here."

The biggest concern for Hatcher is the extra rainfall increasing the threat of flooding the town's community center.

"We've had water drain in here numerous times," Hatcher added. "Matter of fact, that rain we had the other day - I pumped probably 20 gallons of water out of here."

On Wednesday, they put in a drain pipe to keep water away from what Hatcher calls the nicest building in town.

"This is what we use for our community gatherings," Hatcher said. "The building is used a lot and we're proud of it."

Sandbags were also on standby Wednesday in Pittsfield as the river is not predicted to crest until Monday.

Pike County Emergency Management Director Josh Martin said with crest predictions trending up, it's a good idea for residents to get prepared now.

"Get any of your household items, any assets you have, secured and stored in a location that potentially wouldn't flood," Martin said.

Hatcher said flooding has always been a constant battle.

"We've lived here all our lives, so we're used to fighting the river," Hatcher said.

Martin said the county doesn't have plans to fill sandbags as of Wednesday. But if they are needed, he said they will be used to line the eastern edge of the county.