High water starts impacting Pike County community

Flood waters started impacting Florence, Illinois, roads Wednesday as preparations continue throughout Pike County.

Water made its way over 492nd Street, south of the Cargill Grain Elevator.

Local businesses have been preparing for the flooding since Monday, including a local bar in Florence that has already relocated supplies.

Illinois River levels at Valley City, north of Florence, were at 23 feet Wednesday. The river is expected to crest Monday at 22.8 feet, which would put it just under major flood stage.