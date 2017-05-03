Fort Madison cracking down on speeding in detour route

Second speed bump at the bottom of Old Denmark Road.

Construction on one of the most traveled roads in Fort Madison is causing traffic concerns on the detour route and the city stepped in to address the issue.

The city installed speed bumps at Old Denmark Road because it's handling more traffic now that 15th Street is closed for three months because of construction.

"With the shut down of 15th Street, we are looking from anything between 7,000 to 11,000 cars driving in that area a day," Larry Driscoll, Public Works Director said.

Residents on the detoured road say traffic has increased and the speed bumps have been a big issue.

"That was just total noise running around and everything," homeowner Jim Yasenchok said. "They didn't put any warnings or anything down for anyone and they were driving and hitting it hard."

The city said the speed bumps are to limit speeding.

The speed limit starts at 45 mph and drops quickly to 25 mph and drivers haven't been following the signs.

"We noticed people were driving at least 30-35 mph and we felt it warranted some speed obstruction," Driscoll said.

Yasenchok said the speed bump was on his property and it was giving him problems. He said despite the city moving it up the block, it's still a problem and the speed bumps don't need to be there.

"Why, We haven't had a problem until they put the construction in so this is just goofy," Yasenchok said.

The city said they took a proactive approach and the speed bumps were necessary.

"It is what it is," Driscoll said. "All we are trying to do is to try and help the police department. They can't be there all the time. We also want to curtail the speeding issue that is there."

The city hopes to have 90% of the 15th Street project done by the end of July, just in time for the Tri-State Rodeo up the street.