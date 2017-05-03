Fort Madison cracking down on speeding in detour route

With more rain expected, emergency officials in Pike County are concerned about potential flash flooding.More >>
With more rain expected, emergency officials in Pike County are concerned about potential flash flooding.More >>
While it may be tempting to go into a flood zone to retrieve belongings or begin the clean-up process, local health experts point out the dangers of walking or swimming through flooded areas.More >>
While it may be tempting to go into a flood zone to retrieve belongings or begin the clean-up process, local health experts point out the dangers of walking or swimming through flooded areas.More >>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is decreasing the amount of water it's releasing from the spillway at Table Rock Dam.More >>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is decreasing the amount of water it's releasing from the spillway at Table Rock Dam.More >>
While Hannibal hasn't put in its flood gates just yet, residents are worried their city may not be ready for serious flooding if it should happen again.More >>
While Hannibal hasn't put in its flood gates just yet, residents are worried their city may not be ready for serious flooding if it should happen again.More >>
28 freshman students from Quincy Junior High and Quincy Notre Dame attended the Noon Rotary Club Tuesday for the 23rd annual Teen Career Day.More >>
28 freshman students from Quincy Junior High and Quincy Notre Dame attended the Noon Rotary Club Tuesday for the 23rd annual Teen Career Day.More >>
A plan to bring more affordable apartments to Fort Madison is moving forward.More >>
A plan to bring more affordable apartments to Fort Madison is moving forward.More >>
Voters have picked a new county attorney in Lee County, Iowa. They also shot down a referendum to build a new county health department in Montrose.More >>
Voters have picked a new county attorney in Lee County, Iowa. They also shot down a referendum to build a new county health department in Montrose.More >>
Homeowners and businesses in Scott County, Illinois are scrambling to prepare for flooding later in the week. The Patio at Evandy's Boatel restaurant in Naples, Illinois is partially covered by water.More >>
Homeowners and businesses in Scott County, Illinois are scrambling to prepare for flooding later in the week. The Patio at Evandy's Boatel restaurant in Naples, Illinois is partially covered by water.More >>
A new retirement community is coming to the heart of downtown Macomb.More >>
A new retirement community is coming to the heart of downtown Macomb.More >>
"Hy-Vee" is challenging other local business and organizations to help grow more trees by participating in the Arbor Day Challenge. To plant the seed, Hy-Vee stores gave $1,000 to the Quincy Public School Foundation to help grow trees at the new elementary schools.More >>
"Hy-Vee" is challenging other local business and organizations to help grow more trees by participating in the Arbor Day Challenge. To plant the seed, Hy-Vee stores gave $1,000 to the Quincy Public School Foundation to help grow trees at the new elementary schools.More >>