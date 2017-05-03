Minor changes to Quincy Chamber competition for startup business

Susan Ellerbrock won the first competition to help launch her business Golden Bridges.

Do you wish there were more stores or options in Quincy? There's a local program that helps those looking to start or expand a business and it includes funding.

Suzan Ellerbrock says Golden Bridges, a business to help seniors move out of their home, was just an idea in 2012 with no funds to start it.

"Then the business plan competition was announced," Ellerbrock said. "We looked at each other and said it's now or never. So it made us really focus because we had to get in the application."

They won the $10,000. Since then, they've helped over 100 seniors and even created sites in Sangamon and DuPage counties.

"We've had great things happen," Ellerbrock added.

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the competition. They say it helps individuals create a business plan increasing the chance for success.

"And it's also a chance to grow the economy," Alta King with the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce said. "We're investing into the economy with this."

Mike Monaghan with Glass One used the competition to expand his business into stove and fireplace glass. He's went from $10,000 in sales to over $300,000 since winning.

"It was not even so much the money as it was the process," Monaghan said. "It really made me bear down and figure out is this for play or am I really going to do this?"

King says the board decided this year to remove the deadlines for the grant.

"We're hoping, with this being more of a rolling grant program, that entrepreneurs can just enter at anytime," King explained.

Ellerbrock says no matter what, those with a plan should enter.

"What do you have to lose by not entering?" Ellerbrock said. "You're always going to wonder, 'should I have done it? Should I have done it?' and that's where we were."

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce has $10,000 approved to help out the next business in the competition. If a business doesn't win the money, they'll still get feedback to help improve the business plans. Applications can be picked up at the Chamber's office at the second floor of the Oakley Lindsay Center or you can download a packet on the chamber's website.