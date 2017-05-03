West Hancock trio eager to showcase skills at next level

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -- The three amigos as they often refer to themselves West Hancock's Will Fox, David Celania, and Dart Todd made their college commitments together Wednesday afternoon at Hamilton High School.



Fox, the reigning two-time WGEM Player of the Year on the gridiron, is about to try and bulldoze linebackers at Monmouth College.



"I'm really excited because Monmouth is a great academic (school) and their football program is great," Fox said.



"Coach (Chad) Braun and the staff there has done a great job of really turning their program into something great. Their staff made me feel wanted and made me feel really special."



Celania pledged to continue his football career at St. Ambrose after playing a key role on the Titans offensive line which paved the way for nearly 3,300 yards rushing and 50 touchdowns last season.



Celania blossomed into one of the area's top lineman and hopes to carry that momentum to the next level.



"I'm just really glad to be going to St. Ambrose," Celania said.



"It's a really good program in the Mid-States Conference and I'm just really glad to be able to compete at the next level, (and) hopefully be very successful in whatever I'm doing."



Todd has chosen the baseball route. He signed on with MacMurray College.



So far this season Todd has helped guide the Titans to a double-digit win total while winning his only decision on the mound. He also has a save and an earned run average barely above four.



Todd's focus is accepting his role at MacMurray and steady improvement.



"It feels good to continue my career. I know a lot of people don't get this opportunity, so I'm going to try to make the most of it," Todd explained.



"It was a pretty easy (decision). I talked to a couple other schools but when I visited (MacMurray) it felt most like home. That's why I chose to go there."



The three Titans define student athlete. Fox, Celania, and Todd will all graduate with grade point averages of at least 3.0.