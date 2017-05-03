Officials want resident input on future Quincy Park District projects

Officials say they will be asking those who rented out some of the shelters to fill out the survey.

Officials show off what a reminder notice mailing will look like,

Quincy Park District officials say information in the 2011 survey helped land two grants for the Bill Klingner Trail.

Quincy residents, you are asked to carefully check your mail this month because the Park District is waiting to hear from you.

They mailed out 3,000 surveys to get input on what residents would like to see prioritized for future capital projects and another 5,000 emails will go out.

Officials say they will go to random households all over the city and it's important residents are part of the conversation.

"Ask them what they want to see in the next three to five years that we could, potentially, offer them that we may not be thinking of something," Executive Director Rome Frericks said.

Officials say the last survey in 2011 found 62% of respondents wanted to see expansions to the Bill Klingner Trail.

After those findings, the district was able to get two grants to fund the project.