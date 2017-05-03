Scott County keeping close eye on levees

Some levees have started to see water seep through.

Flooding along the Illinois River has Scott County officials keeping a close eye on their levees.

"Right now we're in pretty good shape." Scott County Drainage Commissioner Randy Dolen said. "If we get anymore rain we could get in trouble pretty quick. The Illinois goes up pretty quick but it goes down slow."

Water is pumped away from the river using a pump plant that was built back in 1937.

Eighty years later, pressure on the levees has started to allow some water to seep through, and if it breaks, that could result in more flooding.

"If it keeps raining the levee will get soft. We're starting to get more and more seep water." Dolen said. "The longer the river sets against the levee, the more seep water we'll get."

Dolen added that the county will be applying the wait and see approach, as they hope river levels don't get to a point where the levee is damaged.

"Right now we're just gonna keep watching it, and checking to see what does happen, til it gets to the point where we have to make a decision to do something," Dolen said.