Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep: Tonight at Ten

"They were still on the phone with 911 when I got there," Quincy mother Heather Lohmeyer said, recalling when her infant son Davin passed away in his sleep.

Medical experts say more babies are going to sleep and not waking up.

"It was the most surreal moment of my entire life." Lohmeyer said.

It's a heart-breaking reality for thousands of parents each year.

"We don't have a clear understanding as to why some normal, healthy infants pass away," Blessing Hospital physician Dr. Andrew Dunn said.

