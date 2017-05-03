QND's Wilson, Oden, Kindhart make college commitments official

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Quincy Notre Dame softball program is sending three of its top seniors to the collegiate level.



Carly Wilson, Peyton Oden, and Bailee Kindhart put pen to paper to make their commitments official Wednesday afternoon.



Wilson is taking her talents to Maryville University because the Saints offered her more than just what the diamond provides.



"Academics comes first honestly and they have a great physical therapy program, and that's what I'm really interested in," Wilson said.



"Their softball program has done really well in their conference the past couple of years. A great team, a great school, so why not?"



Oden plans to tackle two sports, softball and cross country, at Baker University while Bailee Kindhart is more than ready to return to the middle infield at John Wood.



Both Oden and Kindhart are ready for what next school year has planned for them.



"It's an awesome opportunity (and) I'm really, really excited," Oden indicated.



"When I first thought of doing two sports I thought I may be a little crazy, but the more I thought about it the more I realized that I can make it work. If I push myself I'll be able to do it."



According to Kindhart, "It will be exciting. I think I'm ready for the next level but I'm definitely in my learning shoes and I'm prepared for anything (head coach Vic Schroeder) is going to teach me."



After their senior seasons end in the coming weeks Wilson, Oden, and Kindhart will get one last crack together as teammates on a summer team.