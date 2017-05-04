West Hancock's Baumann gets opportunity at HLGU - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

West Hancock's Baumann gets opportunity at HLGU

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) -- West Hancock senior standout Kyle Baumann has his college basketball plans in order.

Baumann pledged Hannibal-LaGrange Wednesday afternoon during a signing ceremony at Warsaw High School.

He's extremely appreciative of the chance Trojans head coach Jason Durst is giving him.

"It's just a good experience. Thank you to Coach (Jason) Durst for giving me this amazing opportunity," Baumann said.

"This doesn't happen to everyone and I'm just honored to be able to play the sport I love."

Baumann adds his visit to Hannibal-LaGrange and interaction with the Trojan players made his decision that much easier.

