Wednesday's Area Scores - May 3 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - May 3

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Addison Miller helped lift Unity to a win over Western and the program's first conference championship. Addison Miller helped lift Unity to a win over Western and the program's first conference championship.

**High School Baseball**

Rushville/Industry: 2
Macomb: 4
(6 Innings)
Brandon Bickers: WP, 10 K's
Ben Higgins: 2-3


**High School Softball**

Griggsville-Perry: 2
Central: 12
(5 Innings)
Brey Genenbacher: WP, 11 K's (game ending RBI single)
Katlyn Genenbacher: 3 RBI's

Western: 4
Unity: 17
(5 Innings)
Jordan Hildebrand: 2-3, 6 RBI's
Lady Mustangs: 14-run 3rd inning (clinches WCC South Division title - first conference championship in program history)


**College Softball**

(HAAC Tournament, Play-In)
Culver-Stockton: 8
Missouri Valley: 3
Megan Creek: CG, 2 ER (2-4, HR, 2 RBI's)
Lady Wildcats: (23-24), vs. top seed Grand View, Thursday 10 a.m.


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Mount Pleasant: 312
2) Centerville: 327
3) Keokuk: 352
4) Fort Madison: 375

-- Top Local Individual
T-4) Jake Cook (Keokuk): 79

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.