Wednesday's Area Scores - May 3

**High School Baseball**
Rushville/Industry: 2
Macomb: 4
(6 Innings)
Brandon Bickers: WP, 10 K's
Ben Higgins: 2-3
**High School Softball**
Griggsville-Perry: 2
Central: 12
(5 Innings)
Brey Genenbacher: WP, 11 K's (game ending RBI single)
Katlyn Genenbacher: 3 RBI's
Western: 4
Unity: 17
(5 Innings)
Jordan Hildebrand: 2-3, 6 RBI's
Lady Mustangs: 14-run 3rd inning (clinches WCC South Division title - first conference championship in program history)
**College Softball**
(HAAC Tournament, Play-In)
Culver-Stockton: 8
Missouri Valley: 3
Megan Creek: CG, 2 ER (2-4, HR, 2 RBI's)
Lady Wildcats: (23-24), vs. top seed Grand View, Thursday 10 a.m.
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Mount Pleasant: 312
2) Centerville: 327
3) Keokuk: 352
4) Fort Madison: 375
-- Top Local Individual
T-4) Jake Cook (Keokuk): 79
