Quincy's Pajic finds ideal combination at Temple

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Less than 48 hours after being offered a new opportunity Quincy University football coach Tom Pajic was meeting with his players to inform them the chance to return home, and join the NCAA Division I ranks, was something he couldn't pass up.



That conversation took place Wednesday morning as Pajic announced his resignation to become the director of player personnel with the Temple University football program.



"It's always nice to reunite with good friends that you've been in the business with," Pajic said in regards to his relationships with members of the Temple coaching staff.



"Add to the fact that it's Division I Temple, add to the fact that's it where our entire family base is, so now I can work and I can have my family enjoy the process of what we do in our profession, as well as letting them enjoy the journey as we go."



Pajic conducted the interview us by phone because he was preparing to board a flight to Philadelphia on Wednesday night to hit Temple's recruiting trail.



He spent five seasons with the Hawks and compiled a record of 20-34. His best campaign came in 2014 when Quincy won six games and had its first winning season in six years.



QU will unveil the new direction of the program in the coming days.