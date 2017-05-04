Distracted driving a problem for more than teen drivers

May is National Teen Safe Driving Month - a time with events surrounding the end of the school year, such as graduation and prom.

Those happy moments can be undercut by a sobering fact: car accidents are the leading cause of death for U.S. teenagers accounting for more than 1 in 3 teen deaths, according to the CDC.

While driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol are always a concern, local driver education teachers claimed distracted driving happens much more often than driving under the influence, and the problem is only getting worse.

"It used to be passengers, your stereo, that kind of stuff and maybe at the beginning of cell phones just texting and talking on the phone," said QHS driving instructor Ryan Wiemelt. "Now you deal with all kinds of apps and music and apps that kids and even adults are constantly having open."

He also noted that parents are also susceptible to distracted driving, and sometimes their kids have to set them straight.

Wiemelt added that the unfortunate truth is that sometimes it takes a close call or near accident before drivers realize how dangerous distracted driving really is.