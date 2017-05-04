Fire damages Payson home

A fire occurred in a Payson, Ill., home early Thursday morning, according to Payson Fire Chief Gary Frye.

Frye said the fire started at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the attic of a one-story, ranch-style home at 508 N. Maine. He said the attic had structural damage, while the main level had water and smoke damage.

There was one man living in the home who was displaced and will be staying with family in the area, according to Frye.