Fire damages Payson home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire damages Payson home

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) -

A fire occurred in a Payson, Ill., home early Thursday morning, according to Payson Fire Chief Gary Frye. 

Frye said the fire started at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the attic of a one-story, ranch-style home at 508 N. Maine. He said the attic had structural damage, while the main level had water and smoke damage. 

There was one man living in the home who was displaced and will be staying with family in the area, according to Frye.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.