Schuyler Co. emergency officials monitoring river levels

Emergency management officials in Schuyler County are monitoring river levels as flood concerns continue along the Illinois River.

Schuyler County Emergency Management Director Michael Hardy said Thursday morning that levees were holding up well. He said the main concern was Browning, Illinois.

Hardy said Browning does not have a levee.

"The restaurant down there did have to close up because of high water," Hardy said on the phone. "The approach road is also under water."

As of early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service reported the Illinois River level at Beardstown was at 22.58 feet. But the river there is expected to crest Monday at 25 feet, which is moderate flood stage.

"We would likely start sandbagging at 26 feet," Hardy said. "But with the current crest predictions, I think we'll be okay."

Hardy said the fire department and post office have flooded in the past, but he said those structures are safe for now.

Browning Mayor Burl Boyd said he's making contingency plans in case flood water reaches the fire department. The postmaster in town said she's already packing items in case she needs to move.

Hardy also said since Highway 100 has been closed in the past because of flooding. But he said since the state did some work on the highway, the road has been safe from closures this year.