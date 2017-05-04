Update: Boil order for some LaHarpe residents cancelled

Update: Officials said the boil order has been cancelled and will not go into effect.
Officials originally said a boil order was put in place for some LaHarpe, Ill., residents.
Officials said the boil order was for residents East of 4th St. on the south side of Maine St.
The boil order was to be in affect for 48 hours, according to officials.
