Boil order for some Wayland, Mo., residents

A boil order has been issued for some Wayland, Mo., residents, according to the Clark County Water District.
The water district said the boil order is for residents in Wayland Acres on Paul Lane in Wayland.
They said a line is broken and is being repaired.
The water district said the boil order is for 48 hours once service is returned.
