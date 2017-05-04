Quincy Celebrates its 23rd National Day of Prayer - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Celebrates its 23rd National Day of Prayer

Posted:
By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Pastors pray together before the prayer rally got kicked off Pastors pray together before the prayer rally got kicked off
The celebration started off with music and praise songs The celebration started off with music and praise songs
The room was packed full of pastors, residents and first responders The room was packed full of pastors, residents and first responders
This year marks the 66th annual National Day of Prayer This year marks the 66th annual National Day of Prayer
Several first responders came to the event Several first responders came to the event
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

This year marks the 66th annual National Day of Prayer and on Thursday, Quincy celebrated its 23rd official National Day of Prayer.

At the prayer rally pastors from the area prayed over specific requests involving national, state and local needs, education and protection for first responders.

The President-Elect for the Christian Ministers Fellowship said it's always good to come together to pray as a community.

"I believe that many a times people are praying all year long," Quincy's Bethel AME Church Pastor Rev. James A. Hailey III said. "But this a good time to venture out and to come down to the city hall and do something that normally don't get done regularly. And so it's just a blessing to be able to be here and do this."

City Hall was full on Thursday with pastors, first responders and community members who were in attendance.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.