Quincy Celebrates its 23rd National Day of Prayer

Several first responders came to the event

The room was packed full of pastors, residents and first responders

Pastors pray together before the prayer rally got kicked off

This year marks the 66th annual National Day of Prayer and on Thursday, Quincy celebrated its 23rd official National Day of Prayer.

At the prayer rally pastors from the area prayed over specific requests involving national, state and local needs, education and protection for first responders.

The President-Elect for the Christian Ministers Fellowship said it's always good to come together to pray as a community.

"I believe that many a times people are praying all year long," Quincy's Bethel AME Church Pastor Rev. James A. Hailey III said. "But this a good time to venture out and to come down to the city hall and do something that normally don't get done regularly. And so it's just a blessing to be able to be here and do this."

