Local first responders honored on Firefighter Appreciation Day

The BBQ was for the Quincy Fire and Tri-Township Fire Departments

The firefighters got to enjoy hot dogs, beans, chips, cookies and more

Firefighters risk their lives every day when serving the community during fires and responding to other emergencies.

On Thursday, their sacrifices were honored with a special lunch. In honor of Firefighter Appreciation Day, SERVPRO of Quincy hosted a BBQ for Quincy Fire and Tri-Township Fire Departments.

One Quincy firefighter said the community will surprise them from time-to-time with their gratitude.

"We have numerous times where someone will stop by and drop off cup cakes or desserts or some type of treat," Quincy Firefighter Jerry Mast said. "And just to say thank you. So it happens a couple time a month probably."

