Molly Brown House under new management

Hannibal VCB will manage it until someone else volunteers to

The Molly Brown Birthplace and Museum is now under new management.

Previously it was overseen by the Hannibal History Museum, but their contract ended in April and they decided not to renew. Now, the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau will manage the attraction. Things that will change are the operating hours and cost. It'll now be $5 for adults and open on Fridays and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gail Bryant with the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau said the experience will stay the same.

"Visitors will not know, they will still get the same experience they had in the past," said Bryant. "The people they love like Margaret Tobin, the unsinkable Margaret Brown and Titanic. They drive in from all over to visit. They will not notice a difference at all," she said.

The Molly Brown Birthplace and Museum will open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.