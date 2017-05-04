Molly Brown House under new management - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Molly Brown House under new management

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
House will remain the same House will remain the same
Bryant said the house brings in a lot of tourist Bryant said the house brings in a lot of tourist
Hannibal VCB will manage it until someone else volunteers to Hannibal VCB will manage it until someone else volunteers to
Hannibal VCB Hannibal VCB

The Molly Brown Birthplace and Museum is now under new management.

Previously it was overseen by the Hannibal History Museum, but their contract ended in April and they decided not to renew. Now, the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau will manage the attraction. Things that will change are the operating hours and cost. It'll now be $5 for adults and open on Fridays and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 Gail Bryant with the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau said the experience will stay the same.

"Visitors will not know, they will still get the same experience they had in the past," said Bryant. "The people they love like Margaret Tobin, the unsinkable Margaret Brown and Titanic. They drive in from all over to visit. They will not notice a difference at all," she said. 

The Molly Brown Birthplace and Museum will open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.