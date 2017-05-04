'Safe Families' in Hannibal helps children in need

When families are stressed or in crisis, often times children are the ones hit the hardest. Safe Families is a movement helping families in trouble keep children out of the foster care system.

Volunteer families host children for parents going through tough situations giving parents time to get back on their feet. Right now, the Safe Families Hannibal chapter, is looking for volunteers interested in being host families that will give children a safe place to stay.

"We really exist and rise and fall together as a group. If we can get some of the people who have things a little more solid in their lives helping out some people during points of crisis, I think we could improve the overall community health,” said Dr. Jeff Evans, coordinator for Safe Families for Children Hannibal Chapter.

There was a meeting Thursday night at the Hannibal Clinic. If you missed it and you are interested in finding out how you can get involved and help you can call Dr. Evans at (573)231-3139.