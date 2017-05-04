Marion County helps control dust on gravel roads

If you live on a gravel road, you have probably experienced a lot of dust in the summer as people drive near your home. Now, Marion County is offering a way for its residents to control the unwanted debris.

It's called dust control. The county can spray a calcium chloride mixture on the road for you that helps control dust.

"It's something that we felt we needed,” Marion County Presiding Commissioner Lyndon Bode said. “We have had a lot of people over the last couple of years since we started the white rock program for some type of dust control."

The cost is 81 cents per running foot, with a 300 feet minimum. That makes the starting cost $243, and the price goes up from there, depending on how many feet you want done.

"We are just offering this voluntarily," Bode said. "The county won't make any money off of it, we'll break even, basically charging them what it cost us.”'

The city will be doing this once a year. If you are interested in getting this done, you can contact the Marion County Highway Department at (573) 769-4660. The deadline to sign up is May 25.