Camp Point Central sends four student athletes to the collegiate level

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) -- Camp Point Centrall High School was the next stop on the Tri-State college signing express as four senior student athletes took the next step in their careers Thursday afternoon.



Alaina Vance, who played a key role in the Lady Panthers run to consecutive state tournament appearances, pledged John Wood basketball and Brendan Davis, who's fought back from knee surgery, is getting a shot with the Culver-Stockton football program.



"It's been my love since I've been in kindergarten. I just wanted to play forever," Vance said of basketball.



"When I was little I wanted to go pro. Being able to take that next step, and continue (playing) for at least two years, it's great."



According to Davis, "I really wasn't looking to play after my injury but when I saw (Culver-Stockton) Coach (Tom) Sallay and his ideals almost matched (Central) Coach (Brad) Dixon's, that's what I really like about him. I'm still in awe, even from mid-February signing over there, to today finishing it al up."



A pair of Central softball players will also lace it up at the collegiate level.



Brey Genenbacher picked Illinois-Springfield while Grace Fundel chose Heartland Community College.



Both say it's a dream come true to keep their careers going.



"I think the challenge will be a pretty big challenge because pitchers there are going to be even better than what you see at the high school level," Genenbacher explained.



"I know that I'm going to have to work ten times harder than I did at the high school level to try to compete."



Fundel added: "It's been my goal since I started softball to play at the college level. It's finally happened and I can't wait to get there, and start working out and play."



All four Central athletes received an introduction from their coaches prior to signing their national letters of intent.