More college students taking summer classes

John Wood Community College has seen more and more students take advantage of their summer intersession program.

For a lot of families, the cost of sending their kids to college can be a big burden.

However, educators at John Wood Community College in Quincy said on Thursday that they've been seeing more and more students from four year-universities taking their summer courses.

Many students have been taking advantage of the college's summer intersession program. Students can knock out a three credit hour course in just three weeks, for roughly a third of the price.

Subjects offered include English, psychology and speech, which allow students to fast track their graduation, and save a lot of money.

"The courses that we're offering you know transfer." Interim Dean of Arts and Sciences Mike Terry said. "They're I.A.I. approved which means they transfer to any school in the state of Illinois, and a lot of gen-ed courses are going to be basically the same, so why not take them when you're home for the summer?"

There are still some spots available. You can find out more on the college's website.