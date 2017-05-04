Firm to take majority ownership of Hollister-Whitney

Hollister-Whitney Elevator Corporation announced Wednesday that a San Francisco-based investment firm will take majority ownership of the company and its affiliates.

A short news release states the Quincy-based company, along with affiliates GAL and GAL Canada, reached an agreement with Golden Gate Capital. It states the private equity firm signed "a definitive agreement to make a majority investment in the companies."

We are very excited with this opportunity to partner with Golden Gate Capital. This partnership will provide new opportunities for us to expand our operation and continue to grow in our marketplace. We anticipate no change in the management or the personnel of our team and will operate in a business as usual mode both before and after the investment by Golden Gate Capital.

Hollister-Whitney manufactures various elevator parts and has been in business for over 90 years. It's located on N. 24th St in the Schneidman Industrial Park.