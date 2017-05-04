Parents keeping watch for suspicious man

Parents like Tanya Belknap wait for their children to get out of school.

Some Quincy parents are still concerned police haven't arrested the man reportedly trying to lure kids into his truck. Now, some of them are taking extra measures to try and help police.

As the school bell rang, Tanya Belknap's shift ended for the day. She walked around Quincy's Dewey Elementary School to keep an eye out for a man in a black truck reportedly trying to lure kids.

"I'm very frustrated that nobody's gotten a license plate," Belknap said. "We can't catch this person. My child is seven years old so it scares me."

She felt police and the schools could use an extra eye on the area. Police said they've received several reports a man in a black truck trying to lure kids by asking them if they wanted to see his dog.

"Most of the children I know at this school, they'd say 'Oh Dog! Look!' and start running after it," Belknap explained.

Audra Humke decided to help Belknap in her patrol. She wanted to help those parents who don't have the time to keep an eye out.

"I just have two kids that attend this school and they mean the world to me," Humke said. "If anything happens to them, that's the parents worst fear is something happening."

Other parents felt the patrol could help police find the reported truck.

"We get him off the streets and save the kids," Joyce Bolander said. "If they see him, they get his license plate turned in."

Belknap won't stop at the end of the week. She plans to keep patrolling the area everyday until police find the guy.

"Kids are my life," Belknap added. "They're enjoyable. They don't deserve to be hurt in anyway, shape or form. This man could hurt them. So why not try to protect them the best we can."

Quincy Public School Officials said they too are keeping an extra eye out for anything suspicious. Since the report, Superintendent Roy Webb said school security has been watching out for the reported truck everyday.

He said it's great to see the parents being proactive and an extra eye always helps. But Webb said it's important to remember the reports haven't been validated yet.

"We want our kids to always be situationally aware, but we don't want to overly scare them too and make them afraid of their community," Webb said. "Quincy's a very safe community. Law enforcement is looking out for them, our neighbors are looking out for them and adults are looking out for them."

Webb said anyone who spots anything out of the ordinary should report it to police.