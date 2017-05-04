2017 King and Queen of Dogwood announced

Keagan Owen (pictured left) and Cecelia Wayland (pictured right) were crowned King and Queen of Dogwood for 2017.

Two special kids will represent Quincy in this weekend's Dogwood Parade.

Keagan Owen and Cecelia Wayland were crowned Little King and Queen of Dogwood Thursday. This year's theme was community connection. Owen went as a farmer and we also caught up with Queen Wayland who got creative with her dress.

"We reused newspapers and we used two logos of the city," Wayland said. "For my belt, we made the Quincy Bridge."

20 boys and girls participated in Thursday's Dogwood pageant. WGEM's very own Natalie Will hosted.