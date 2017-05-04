Local teachers honored by GREDF

John Vahlkamp and Barb Speckhart were both honored on Thursday.

The Great River Economic Development Foundation recognized two area teachers for their contributions to education.

John Vahlkamp from Berrian Elementary School, and Barb Speckhart from Payson Seymour High School were both presented with gifts from GREDF.

Workforce Development Director Angela Caldwell said that teachers like Vahlkamp and Speckhart have done much more than just teach.

"First thing in the morning they have a classroom of children not knowing what type of overnight they've had, what type of morning they've had, and yet they have to be ready to teach those children you know the basic skills and everything necessary." Caldwell said.

The honor came with just before National Teacher Appreciation Week.