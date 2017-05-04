MoDot holds meeting on dangerous intersection - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

MoDot holds meeting on dangerous intersection

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The intersection of Route A and Highway 61 is one of the dangerous intersections that MoDot is looking to make safer. The intersection of Route A and Highway 61 is one of the dangerous intersections that MoDot is looking to make safer.
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) -

After complaints about two intersections near New London, Missouri, MoDot officials met with community members on Thursday and showed them possible plans for improvement.

MoDot officials would like to put a J-turn on Highway 61 north of Route A in New London. 

There have been crashes and close calls at both the Route A, and 5th Street intersections.

While some residents called for a slower speed limit, MoDot engineer Brian Haeffner said the J-turn solution would be the best option.

"The one option that really addresses the issue of the right angle collisions that result in those serious accidents is the median u-turn." Haeffner said, "And then we would also like to add some offset left turn lanes to still allow access into the community."

There is still no state funding for the plan, but MoDot officials urge the public to submit comments and ideas before the May 18th deadline.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.