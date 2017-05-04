MoDot holds meeting on dangerous intersection

The intersection of Route A and Highway 61 is one of the dangerous intersections that MoDot is looking to make safer.

After complaints about two intersections near New London, Missouri, MoDot officials met with community members on Thursday and showed them possible plans for improvement.

MoDot officials would like to put a J-turn on Highway 61 north of Route A in New London.

There have been crashes and close calls at both the Route A, and 5th Street intersections.

While some residents called for a slower speed limit, MoDot engineer Brian Haeffner said the J-turn solution would be the best option.

"The one option that really addresses the issue of the right angle collisions that result in those serious accidents is the median u-turn." Haeffner said, "And then we would also like to add some offset left turn lanes to still allow access into the community."

There is still no state funding for the plan, but MoDot officials urge the public to submit comments and ideas before the May 18th deadline.