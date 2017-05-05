Thursday's Area Scores - May 4 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - May 4

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Softball**

Beardstown: 3
Quincy High: 6
MaKayla Wand: WP, 4 shutout IP
Roni Wingerter: 2-run HR

Central: 6
Brown County: 0
Jacey Nall/Kennedy Marlow: HR's

Illini West: 2
Abingdon-Avon: 0
Blair Boston: CG 4-hitter, 7 K's

Pittsfield: 0
Payson: 10
Cheyenne Burgess: CG 3-hitter, 8 K's
Natalie Howell: 2-3, 4 RBI's


**College Softball**

(HAAC Tournament)
Culver-Stockton: 2
21) Grand View: 1
Avery Johnson: 2-4, run

Culver-Stockton: 1
Avila: 9
Lady Wildcats : (24-25), vs. MidAmerica Nazarene in elimination game (Friday, 12:30 p.m.)


**High School Baseball**

Wentzville Holt: 13
Quincy High: 2
Drake Green: 2-run single

West Hancock: 6
Illini West: 3
Kolton Johnson: 3 RBI's
Will Fox: HR
Titans: 3-run 7th inning snapped 3-3 tie

Rock Island: 1
Macomb: 2
Jacob Burg: Walk-off RBI
Gunner Lantz: WP

Unity: 6
Western: 0
Luke Jansen: CG 3-hitter, 4 K's (RBI)

Pittsfield: 10
Payson: 1
Korbyn Personett: 4 RBI's

Central: 8
Liberty: 1
Eric Jones: WP

Brown County: 0
Beardstown: 13
Ross Hymes: CG 3-hitter

Canton: 17
Paris: 2
Carson Birck: Grand slam, 6 RBI's


**College Baseball**

(HAAC Tournament)
Culver-Stockton: 14
Evangel: 13
Alex Satunas: 4-5, 2 RBI's
Wildcats: (26-27), vs. Clarke (Friday, 10 a.m.)


**High School Soccer**

(GIRLS)
Keokuk: 6
Washington: 0
McKenna Tackes/Skyler Johnston: 2 goals each
Lady Chiefs: (6-2)

(BOYS)
Washington: 1
Keokuk: 5
Jamin Klose: Hat trick
Austin West: 2 goals, assist

Fort Madison: 0
Mount Pleasant: 2
Javier Trejo: 10 saves


**High School Track and Field**

(Knox County Open)
-- Clark County (boys and girls) wins both team titles

*Multiple Event Winners*
Shaughn Maclarne (North Shelby): 100M/Long Jump/Triple Jump
Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 1600M/3200M
Alexander Jarvis (Canton): 110M Hurdles/300M Hurdles
Bryson Orton (Scotland County): Shot Put/Discus
Madison Kauth (Clark County): 1600M/3200M
Maggie Schutte (Clark County): 300M Hurdles/Long Jump


**High School Tennis, Boys**

Jacksonville: 1
Quincy High: 8
Blue Devils: (7-2)

