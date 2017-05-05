Thursday's Area Scores - May 4

**High School Softball**



Beardstown: 3

Quincy High: 6

MaKayla Wand: WP, 4 shutout IP

Roni Wingerter: 2-run HR



Central: 6

Brown County: 0

Jacey Nall/Kennedy Marlow: HR's



Illini West: 2

Abingdon-Avon: 0

Blair Boston: CG 4-hitter, 7 K's



Pittsfield: 0

Payson: 10

Cheyenne Burgess: CG 3-hitter, 8 K's

Natalie Howell: 2-3, 4 RBI's





**College Softball**



(HAAC Tournament)

Culver-Stockton: 2

21) Grand View: 1

Avery Johnson: 2-4, run



Culver-Stockton: 1

Avila: 9

Lady Wildcats : (24-25), vs. MidAmerica Nazarene in elimination game (Friday, 12:30 p.m.)





**High School Baseball**



Wentzville Holt: 13

Quincy High: 2

Drake Green: 2-run single



West Hancock: 6

Illini West: 3

Kolton Johnson: 3 RBI's

Will Fox: HR

Titans: 3-run 7th inning snapped 3-3 tie



Rock Island: 1

Macomb: 2

Jacob Burg: Walk-off RBI

Gunner Lantz: WP



Unity: 6

Western: 0

Luke Jansen: CG 3-hitter, 4 K's (RBI)



Pittsfield: 10

Payson: 1

Korbyn Personett: 4 RBI's



Central: 8

Liberty: 1

Eric Jones: WP



Brown County: 0

Beardstown: 13

Ross Hymes: CG 3-hitter



Canton: 17

Paris: 2

Carson Birck: Grand slam, 6 RBI's





**College Baseball**



(HAAC Tournament)

Culver-Stockton: 14

Evangel: 13

Alex Satunas: 4-5, 2 RBI's

Wildcats: (26-27), vs. Clarke (Friday, 10 a.m.)





**High School Soccer**



(GIRLS)

Keokuk: 6

Washington: 0

McKenna Tackes/Skyler Johnston: 2 goals each

Lady Chiefs: (6-2)



(BOYS)

Washington: 1

Keokuk: 5

Jamin Klose: Hat trick

Austin West: 2 goals, assist



Fort Madison: 0

Mount Pleasant: 2

Javier Trejo: 10 saves





**High School Track and Field**



(Knox County Open)

-- Clark County (boys and girls) wins both team titles



*Multiple Event Winners*

Shaughn Maclarne (North Shelby): 100M/Long Jump/Triple Jump

Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 1600M/3200M

Alexander Jarvis (Canton): 110M Hurdles/300M Hurdles

Bryson Orton (Scotland County): Shot Put/Discus

Madison Kauth (Clark County): 1600M/3200M

Maggie Schutte (Clark County): 300M Hurdles/Long Jump





**High School Tennis, Boys**



Jacksonville: 1

Quincy High: 8

Blue Devils: (7-2)