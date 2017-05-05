Thursday's Area Scores - May 4

**High School Softball**
Beardstown: 3
Quincy High: 6
MaKayla Wand: WP, 4 shutout IP
Roni Wingerter: 2-run HR
Central: 6
Brown County: 0
Jacey Nall/Kennedy Marlow: HR's
Illini West: 2
Abingdon-Avon: 0
Blair Boston: CG 4-hitter, 7 K's
Pittsfield: 0
Payson: 10
Cheyenne Burgess: CG 3-hitter, 8 K's
Natalie Howell: 2-3, 4 RBI's
**College Softball**
(HAAC Tournament)
Culver-Stockton: 2
21) Grand View: 1
Avery Johnson: 2-4, run
Culver-Stockton: 1
Avila: 9
Lady Wildcats : (24-25), vs. MidAmerica Nazarene in elimination game (Friday, 12:30 p.m.)
**High School Baseball**
Wentzville Holt: 13
Quincy High: 2
Drake Green: 2-run single
West Hancock: 6
Illini West: 3
Kolton Johnson: 3 RBI's
Will Fox: HR
Titans: 3-run 7th inning snapped 3-3 tie
Rock Island: 1
Macomb: 2
Jacob Burg: Walk-off RBI
Gunner Lantz: WP
Unity: 6
Western: 0
Luke Jansen: CG 3-hitter, 4 K's (RBI)
Pittsfield: 10
Payson: 1
Korbyn Personett: 4 RBI's
Central: 8
Liberty: 1
Eric Jones: WP
Brown County: 0
Beardstown: 13
Ross Hymes: CG 3-hitter
Canton: 17
Paris: 2
Carson Birck: Grand slam, 6 RBI's
**College Baseball**
(HAAC Tournament)
Culver-Stockton: 14
Evangel: 13
Alex Satunas: 4-5, 2 RBI's
Wildcats: (26-27), vs. Clarke (Friday, 10 a.m.)
**High School Soccer**
(GIRLS)
Keokuk: 6
Washington: 0
McKenna Tackes/Skyler Johnston: 2 goals each
Lady Chiefs: (6-2)
(BOYS)
Washington: 1
Keokuk: 5
Jamin Klose: Hat trick
Austin West: 2 goals, assist
Fort Madison: 0
Mount Pleasant: 2
Javier Trejo: 10 saves
**High School Track and Field**
(Knox County Open)
-- Clark County (boys and girls) wins both team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
Shaughn Maclarne (North Shelby): 100M/Long Jump/Triple Jump
Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 1600M/3200M
Alexander Jarvis (Canton): 110M Hurdles/300M Hurdles
Bryson Orton (Scotland County): Shot Put/Discus
Madison Kauth (Clark County): 1600M/3200M
Maggie Schutte (Clark County): 300M Hurdles/Long Jump
**High School Tennis, Boys**
Jacksonville: 1
Quincy High: 8
Blue Devils: (7-2)
