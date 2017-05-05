QU's Bell anticipates quick decision to fill football coaching vacancy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Thankful for the five seasons of service his football coach gave the program Quincy University athletic director Marty Bell also knows it's time to quickly turn the page following Tom Pajic's resignation to join the staff at Temple.



Bell and the administration have started the process of finding Pajic's successor and there has been no shortage of resumes to find Bell's desk or computer.



He had 30 interested candidates within four hours of the job opening.



"As an institution we're in a great place and this is still a very attractive job. It's job that's poised to be ready to take the next step," Bell said.



"I think with an eager coach, and a willingness to come in with that mentality, I think we're in great shape."



Bell also thinks potential coaches are likely encouraged by the fact the university has bounced back from its financial issues unveiled at the beginning of the school year.



As far as how long it will be until he names a new head coach, Bell anticipates that decision to come sooner, rather than later.



"It's going to go quickly because I don't think we have the luxury of stretching it out," he added.



"I think quite frankly keeping everything stable is the most important thing. A long drawn out search is not the key to that."



Bell says he will explore both the internal and external hiring route, and he's not ready to commit to either at this point.