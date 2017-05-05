High water, soft ground causing trouble in Pike Co. town

Residents in a Pike County, Illinois, town are preparing for the worst while already dealing with issues as flood water remains.

Workers at the Jiffi Stop in Pearl already moved some merchandise off the lower shelves as a precaution. But so far, the water had not hit the store.

In some parts of Pearl, the flooding has risen very high. Sandbags haven't been laid down yet, but they're ready if it comes to that, especially if the Jiffi Stop is threatened.

"We got the sand and we got the bags," village clerk Julia Hatcher said. "But if it does start coming over the highway in front of Jiffi Stop, I imagine everyone will start sand bagging around the Jiffi Stop."

The ground was very saturated as of Friday and was actually falling apart in some areas along the river. Pearl village officials said the soft ground, combined with windy conditions, likely brought a tree on one property.

The tree hit a house, while snagging a telephone line along the way. Neighbors said it's just one of the many things that can go wrong during flooding.

"The safety concerns are if their telephone wiring is taken out then they have no way of contacting anyone for help if the water rises around their house more... or if they just need help," resident Dani Crawford said. "They are going to need help to get that tree cut."

No injuries were reported as a result of the downed tree.

Also in Pearl, a resident said a natural gas line ruptured in the floodwater and was bubbling up. No word yet from the utility company on what will be done about that. But, the resident said the gas company likely had to wait the flood out to fix it.