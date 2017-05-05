Second water pump in Pearl being activated - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Second water pump in Pearl being activated

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Pump running in Pearl, Illinois, earlier this week. Pump running in Pearl, Illinois, earlier this week.
PEARL, Ill. (WGEM) -

The second water pump in Pearl, Illinois, was expected to be activated Friday, according to Pike County Emergency Management Director Joshua Martin. 

Martin was on his way to Springfield, Ill. to get a hose for the second pump. He said the hose they had wasn't long enough to reach the levee from where the pump needs to be.

One pump has already been running this week to send water back to the river.

Martin said there were still no plans to use sandbags as of Friday, but the situation was being monitored closely. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.