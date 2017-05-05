Second water pump in Pearl being activated

The second water pump in Pearl, Illinois, was expected to be activated Friday, according to Pike County Emergency Management Director Joshua Martin.

Martin was on his way to Springfield, Ill. to get a hose for the second pump. He said the hose they had wasn't long enough to reach the levee from where the pump needs to be.

One pump has already been running this week to send water back to the river.

Martin said there were still no plans to use sandbags as of Friday, but the situation was being monitored closely.