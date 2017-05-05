Quincy woman arrested after crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy woman arrested after crash

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Police Department said a woman was arrested Friday morning on several charges after leaving a crash scene.

QPD said officers responded to a crash in the 12th and Harrison area around 3:12 a.m. They said a 2015 Kia was found in the brush off the north side of RJ Peters Drive, between 12th and 8th.

QPD said after an investigation, officers arrested Madelyn N. Quincy, 18, in connection with the crash. She was charged with lane usage, failure to report accident, open alcohol in a vehicle, minor in possession of alcohol and an ordinance violation for possession of cannabis.

Authorities said Quincy was released on bond, pending a court date on June 7.

