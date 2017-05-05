Hannibal man arrested on multiple charges

A Hannibal man was arrested Thursday evening on multiple charges, according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.

The release stated that officers responded to the 600 block of North Hawkins at 7:59 p.m. Thursday to check the well-being of a man who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance.

Once on scene, officers located Tyler Garrett, 28, unresponsive and items in the room suggested the use of controlled substances, according to police.

The release said the Hannibal Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance responded to the scene to treat Garrett.

During the investigation, police said a controlled substance was found. They said Garrett became irate and attempted to destroy physical evidence and was arrested.

The release stated that Garrett was transported by police to Hannibal Regional Hospital for evaluation. It said while officers were still on scene on North Hawkins, Marion County 911 received a call of a vehicle in the woods near the location off Bell Avenue. Police said the vehicle was located and it was determined that it belonged to Garrett.

Police said another call was received reporting a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of North Hawkins. The release said the vehicle was located a short distance away and after speaking to witnesses it was determined that Garrett had stolen the vehicle.

The release stated that Garrett was transported to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24 hour hold on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with physical evidence (two counts), tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

The juvenile was released to the care of a responsible party on scene, according to the release.