Convicted sex offender gets additional sentence - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Convicted sex offender gets additional sentence

Posted:
Crooks Crooks
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A convicted sex offender serving a life sentence received additional time recently, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.

Clayton stated in a news release that Andrew Crooks pleaded guilty to child molestation in the first degree. He said Crooks received an additional 10-year sentence.

"In exchange for his plea and not making the child victim testify against him, I recommended a 10 year consecutive sentence," Clayton stated. "The 10 years will run in addition to his life sentence.”

Crooks was convicted in December on a sodomy charge and was sentenced to life in prison.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.