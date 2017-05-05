Convicted sex offender gets additional sentence

A convicted sex offender serving a life sentence received additional time recently, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.

Clayton stated in a news release that Andrew Crooks pleaded guilty to child molestation in the first degree. He said Crooks received an additional 10-year sentence.

"In exchange for his plea and not making the child victim testify against him, I recommended a 10 year consecutive sentence," Clayton stated. "The 10 years will run in addition to his life sentence.”

Crooks was convicted in December on a sodomy charge and was sentenced to life in prison.