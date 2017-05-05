Missouri train derails after hitting dump truck; driver dies

FOLEY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a dump truck driver was killed when his vehicle was hit by a coal train in northeast Missouri, causing about 30 of the railcars to derail and spill their contents of the black ore.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley said the truck's driver died at a hospital shortly after the accident Friday in a rural area near Foley in Lincoln County. The victim's name was not immediately released.

BNSF spokesman Andy Williams said no one aboard the train that included two locomotives and more than 100 coal cars was injured.

He could not immediately say how long it would take for the tracks to be cleared.

