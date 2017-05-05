Student project mixes astronomy and engineering

There were several parameters that the tiny houses had to meet

Students talk to an engineer from Klingner & Associates about their project

Students had about two weeks to work on their projects

Build a tiny home that could be transported to Mars, that was the task of some high school students in the Tri-States Friday.

An astronomy class at Quincy Notre Dame had to build a dwelling that could fit in a 15-foot cube. When the cube was opened, it had to transform into a tiny house at least twice the size of the original cube.

One student said even though she may not pursue a career in astronomy or architecture, she still learned a few things that will help her down the road.

"Just how to work with other people and different personalities," student Whitley Watrkotte said. "It's definitely different. And then just how to get something done in a certain time span."

Two engineers from Klingner & Associates evaluated the students' designs and structures along the way, offering suggestions and ideas to the students.

