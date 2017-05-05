Student project mixes astronomy and engineering - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Student project mixes astronomy and engineering

Posted:
By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Two engineers from Klingner & Associates evaluated the students' designs and structures Two engineers from Klingner & Associates evaluated the students' designs and structures
Students had about two weeks to work on their projects Students had about two weeks to work on their projects
Part of this dwelling shows a kitchen inside Part of this dwelling shows a kitchen inside
Students talk to an engineer from Klingner & Associates about their project Students talk to an engineer from Klingner & Associates about their project
There were several parameters that the tiny houses had to meet There were several parameters that the tiny houses had to meet
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Build a tiny home that could be transported to Mars, that was the task of some high school students in the Tri-States Friday.

An astronomy class at Quincy Notre Dame had to build a dwelling that could fit in a 15-foot cube. When the cube was opened, it had to transform into a tiny house at least twice the size of the original cube.

One student said even though she may not pursue a career in astronomy or architecture, she still learned a few things that will help her down the road.

"Just how to work with other people and different personalities," student Whitley Watrkotte said. "It's definitely different. And then just how to get something done in a certain time span."

Two engineers from Klingner & Associates evaluated the students' designs and structures along the way, offering suggestions and ideas to the students.  
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.