Special education students go on a bowling trip

By Whitney Williams
A student celebrates after throwing her bowling ball A student celebrates after throwing her bowling ball
A student does a victory dance after bowling A student does a victory dance after bowling
Nine students were able to bowl Nine students were able to bowl
A student about to roll his ball down the lane A student about to roll his ball down the lane
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Special education students from Adams Elementary School in Quincy laced up their bowling shoes and hit the alley on Friday.

Teacher Mrs. Eversden-Duesterhaus said nine students got to bowl. 

Eversden-Duesterhaus said even though the kids had a blast knocking over the pins, the trip was still educational.

"There's a lot of different lessons that can be learned here," Eversden-Duesterhaus said. "Like taking your turn, waiting patiently, the rules and regulations of being out in the public. As well as the game rules for bowling. And it's also a good physical activity for the children."

Mrs. Eversden-Duesterhaus said they were able to visit the bowling alley thanks to other children in Quincy who generously donated their Christmas money.

