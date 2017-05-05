Special education students go on a bowling trip

A student about to roll his ball down the lane

Nine students were able to bowl

Special education students from Adams Elementary School in Quincy laced up their bowling shoes and hit the alley on Friday.

Teacher Mrs. Eversden-Duesterhaus said nine students got to bowl.

Eversden-Duesterhaus said even though the kids had a blast knocking over the pins, the trip was still educational.

"There's a lot of different lessons that can be learned here," Eversden-Duesterhaus said. "Like taking your turn, waiting patiently, the rules and regulations of being out in the public. As well as the game rules for bowling. And it's also a good physical activity for the children."

Mrs. Eversden-Duesterhaus said they were able to visit the bowling alley thanks to other children in Quincy who generously donated their Christmas money.