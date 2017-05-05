After a rain out, Quincy plants a tree for Arbor Day

Students help to pat down the soil around the tree

Rain postponed planting a tree for Arbor Day in Quincy, but the sunshine and warmer weather on Friday made up for that.

This is Quincy's 30th year as a Tree City USA.

Bergman Nurseries in Quincy donated a tree to the city, which was planted at Blessed Sacrament School.

The Quincy Tree Commission and teachers of Blessed Sacrament said it's important for the next generation to have respect for trees and understand how they help us.

"The trees take in that carbon dioxide and breath that and then they give us the oxygen," 6th grader Damin Meyer said. "And because of all the deforestation that really builds up carbon dioxide. So I really think that trees are very important."

Quincy Tree Commission Chairman Anne St. John asked the students to take care of tree. After the students agreed to, the children decided to name the tree, May.