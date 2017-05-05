QHS reflects on first year with freshmen, plans for change

Steinke added that they would like to revamp their freshmen orientation program.

Jody Steinke will be taking over as principal for the coming school year.

As Quincy Senior High School gets ready to wrap up it first ever year with freshmen students, school officials are already looking ahead at how they can make next year's transition smoother than this years.

The first year of ninth graders at Quincy Senior High School started off with some growing pains. Freshmen students Judith Reyes, and Bryant Alexandre said on Friday that they witnessed some of those.

"They have a lot of students in the lunchroom, and sometimes I wouldn't be able to eat because I didn't have time, or the lines were too long and they ran out of food." Reyes said.

"In the beginning of the year there would be points where we couldn't even move through the hallway, but now it's gotten pretty better." Alexandre said.

Assistant Principal Jody Steinke, who will become principal next school year, said he and other school officials took notice. They've been planning on restructuring their freshmen orientation program, to help make the transition smoother.

"We're planning that now, to try and get some staff members here, over the course of like August right before school starts." Steinke said. "So the kids can maybe walk their schedule, and meet some key people they can go to for support or help."

Some of those key people are teachers, like 9th grade world history teacher Mike Shull, who said he's seen a big change in the maturity levels of freshmen with the new building.

"I think that with kids it's a matter of environment." Shull said, "When you have high schoolers and you have them in a middle school, they're going to act like middle schoolers. And if you have high schoolers and you have them at the high school, they're going to act accordingly."

Steinke also added that the high school is looking to get help with freshmen orientation from older students.